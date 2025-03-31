Utmost Wealth Solutions has appointed Samantha Wong as the new head of high-net-worth solutions for Hong Kong and North East Asia, effective 31 March 2025.

With extensive global operations and long-established offices in Hong Kong and Singapore, this new appointment underlined its "enduring commitment to serving both Asia and the wider market", the international life business said in a statement today (31 March).

With over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry, the last ten of which have specialised in high-net worth (“HNW”) propositions and distribution, she brings a wealth of expertise to this role. This includes a particular focus on insurance-based wealth solutions such as Private Placement Life Insurance and Variable Universal Life.

Mark Christal, chief distribution officer for Hong Kong and North East Asia, said: “The interest in using insurance-based solutions for long-term wealth planning among Asia’s HNW clients is growing significantly. I am therefore delighted to welcome Samantha to the team.

"Her experience and strong connections across HNW brokers, private banks, external asset managers and family offices will not only enhance our existing partner relationships but also help us explore new business opportunities and build on our position as the industry leader in this space.”

Wong added: “I am thrilled to join Utmost at a time when there is an increasing need in the HNW market for flexible wealth planning solutions. I look forward to leveraging my experience and connections to help partners in meeting clients’ needs and contributing to the growth and success of the business.”