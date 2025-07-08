Utmost Wealth Solutions has promoted Mark Christal to head of Asia as the firm seeks to enhance its presence in the region.

Christal assumes the new role with immediate effect and will be responsible for the strategic direction and growth of the business in Asia.

Previously head of region, North Asia, and chief distribution officer, Hong Kong, Christal has spent 20 years at the insurance-based wealth solutions provider.

In another key leadership appointment, Ben Mundy has been appointed CEO of Utmost International Isle of Man, Singapore Branch, effective 1 August. Mundy will oversee both branches, the local operations, corporate governance and the regulatory relationship in Singapore in addition to his existing role as CEO of Utmost Worldwide, Singapore Branch.

Utmost Wealth Solutions has been building its presence in Asia having identified the region as an important area of strategic focus for the business.

Stephen Atkinson, global head of sales, Utmost Wealth Solutions, said: “The growing interest in insurance-based solutions for long-term wealth planning in Asia presents significant opportunities. Both appointments reflect our commitment to strengthening Utmost’s presence and capabilities in Asia, a key region in our global footprint.”

He continued: “We are very pleased to appoint Mark to lead Asia’s sales growth and development as his significant expertise positions him well to meet rising demand for wealth planning in the region. Ben has been with the business since 2017 and will play a key leadership role for Singapore’s operations, ensuring alignment with Utmost’s strategic objectives in the region.”