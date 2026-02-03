Utmost has appointed Tim Goodall as head of technical sales, Singapore, to help drive growth within the financial advisory channel in the country.

Goodall has spent almost 20 years at the insurance-based wealth solutions provider, primarily based in the United Kingdom where he has held various business development-focused roles. In 2023 Goodall relocated to Dubai where he was responsible for heading up business development activities in the independent financial adviser channel covering the Middle East and Africa region.

In his new role, Goodall will report directly to head of Asia Mark Christal and will be tasked with supporting and driving growth within the financial advisory channel in Singapore.

Mark Christal, head of Asia at Utmost, said: “We remain deeply committed to the Singapore financial advisory market and continue to see an increasing demand for insurance-based solutions to help meet the wealth planning needs of international mobile clients.

“I’m therefore delighted to welcome Tim to the Singapore team. His expertise will be a great addition to us and will enhance the value we can provide in supporting our partners and their clients.”