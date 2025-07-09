Utmost Life and Pensions has completed four full scheme buy-ins in 2025 totalling £177m in new business premiums.

The completion of the four defined benefit scheme transactions secures the benefits of 1,127 pensioners and dependants as well as 1,365 deferred members.

The buy-ins follow Utmost Life and Pensions’ entry into the bulk purchase annuity market at the end of 2024 when two transactions were completed.

Gary Needham, head of BPA business development at Utmost Life and Pensions, said: “These transactions demonstrate the strength of our proposition in the pension de-risking market. We continue to see strong demand from schemes looking to secure their members’ benefits.

“We are delighted to have had the opportunity to work with the trustees and their advisers to successfully complete these buy-ins and secure positive outcomes for their members”.