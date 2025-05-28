Conference sessions will include:

Forever Young: Former IM Directors Reflect on 85 Years of the '40 Acts

Digital Assets and Tokenization

Product Proliferation and Innovation in Registered Funds

Retail Access to Private Markets

The panel discussion on digital assets and tokenisation will include:

Nadine Chakar, Managing Director, Global Head of DTCC Digital Assets

Amar Kuchinad, CEO, Copper

Mike Muir, Senior Vice President and Head of Digital Assets Technology, Franklin Templeton Digital Assets

The discussion on retail access to private markets will include:

William Clayton, BYU Professor of Law

James Hannigan, Managing Director, Apollo Global Management

Mark Robillard, Vice President, Alternative Investments Research, Fidelity Investments

Ben Schiffrin, Director of Securities Policy, Better Markets'

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce, Investment Management Division Director Natasha Vij Greiner, division staff, and panelists from outside the SEC will participate in the conference.

The conference is open to the public both in person at SEC Headquarters and via live webcast at www.sec.gov from 9am to 4.15pm US Eastern Time. Individuals planning to attend the conference in person should register, but registration is not necessary for those attending virtually. The conference will be archived on SEC.gov for later viewing.

The Division of Investment Management is responsible for administering the Investment Company Act of 1940 and the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. It develops regulatory policy for investment advisers and investment companies, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and other funds and products in the asset management industry.