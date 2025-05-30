Muzinich & Co., a manager of public and private credit, has broadened the reach of its global collateralized loan obligation (CLO) platform through the launch of a European CLO business, in partnership with Eagle Point Credit Management LLC.

Since inception of the CLO strategy in late 2021, 1988 Asset Management - an affiliate of Muzinich - has successfully priced and closed 6 US CLOs totaling $2.5bn. These transactions form part of Muzinich’s $38.8bn assets under management.

Eagle Point, a specialist in CLO equity and private credit strategies, has been involved in the development of 1988 Asset Management’s US CLO platform. Eagle Point will again act as a strategic partner in the launch of the European CLO business.

Muzinich has over 120 investment professionals based across the US, Europe and Asia. The firm’s platform is further supported by a dedicated team of 27 credit analysts, offering deep sectoral and geographic research coverage. Leveraging its global credit expertise, CLO track record and CLO investor relationships, Muzinich aims to offer a compelling proposition to the European CLO market. The collaboration aims to support a strong, multi-year pipeline of European CLO issuance by 1988 Asset Management, focused on delivering high-quality, risk-adjusted solutions to institutional investors.

Justin Muzinich, Chief Executive Officer, Muzinich said: "We are excited to build on our momentum in the US and bring our CLO capabilities to the European market. We look forward to expanding our strong partnership and collaboration with Eagle Point."

Thomas Majewski, Founder and Managing Partner, Eagle Point, said: "The 1988 CLO program has become widely recognized in the market as a leading boutique CLO collateral manager. We are excited to help support bringing that same model of strong CLO management to the European market."