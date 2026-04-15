Dutch third-party fund distributor Candoris has appointed Universal Investment to act as a management company for its UCITS platform in Ireland.

Candoris, which selects high-conviction investment strategies managed by employee-owned boutiques with proven long-term track records, has four funds on its Irish UCITS platform: SIM US High Yield Opportunities, Letko Brosseau Global Emerging Markets Equity, Orchard US Small Cap Value, and NCG US Small Cap Growth.

Rick van de Kamp, director strategies at Candoris, said: “All of the strategies we offer to European investors are characterised by focused teams, consistent investment philosophies, and a strong, consistent performance.

“Through the partnership with Universal Investment, we aim to strengthen our platform’s institutional infrastructure, regulatory oversight, and scalability across Europe and to build a strong presence in the DACH region.”

Antonio Soler, chief commercial officer of Universal Investment Group, added: “We are delighted to partner with Candoris and support their future growth trajectory.

“With our strong footprint in the DACH region and other European countries and our proven track record in the Irish asset management industry Universal Investment is ideally positioned to act as management company for Candoris’ platform.”