Universal Investment Group has unveiled an active ETF offering in response to client demand.

The independent fund services platform and Super ManCo is developing customised active ETF structures as well as a white-label multi-manager solution for its asset manager clients to support active ETFs domiciled in Ireland.

Universal Investment said this will be a springboard to develop similar platforms in other leading fund domiciles across Europe.

The group will provide the regulatory, operational and governance framework and expertise to launch active ETF strategies, delivering the core capabilities across fund administration, custody, capital market services and cross-jurisdictional expertise through collaboration with a network of global partners.

Marcus Kuntz, group head of sales and fund distribution at Universal Investment Group, said: “The momentum behind ETFs – and particularly active ETFs – continues to grow as investors demand transparent, liquid, and cost-efficient solutions.

“At the same time, asset managers face increasing complexity, from regulation and governance to trading and distribution. Our platform reduces this complexity and provides a trusted, future-proofed ecosystem that allows clients to focus on what they do best: managing portfolios and delivering high-quality investment strategies.”