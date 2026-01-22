Universal Investment Group is acquiring Swedish third-party management company and fund administration services provider FCG Fonder AB as it continues to expand its presence in the Nordics.

Universal – which oversees more than €1.4trn in assets under administration – has signed an agreement with the sole shareholder of FCG Fonder AB, Advisense, but the deal is subject to approval by the Swedish regulatory authority Finansinspektionen.

The transaction forms part of Universal’s ongoing growth trajectory, which includes both organic development and targeted acquisitions globally. The firm opened its first Swedish office in Stockholm in 2022.

The integration of FCG Fonder into Universal is set to help the firm support clients through a scalable, future-proofed platform, providing them with access to a cross-border distribution network, multi-jurisdictional ManCo capabilities, and an enhanced alternatives and real assets offering.

Francesca McDonagh, CEO of Universal Investment Group, said: “This acquisition represents a significant milestone in the expansion of our Nordic platform and underscores our commitment to our Nordic clients.

“FCG Fonder has built an excellent reputation in Sweden, and its expertise aligns directly with our purpose to deliver best-in-class fund services and trusted partnerships in Europe and beyond.”

She added: “With FCG Fonder’s Swedish ManCo capabilities and impressive client book, we are ideally positioned to continue to support Nordic asset managers and institutional investors who want to scale across Europe without building their own infrastructure.”

Christine Ehnström, Group Chief Executive Officer of Advisense, said: “FCG Fonder has built a strong position in the Nordic fund market and is ready for its next stage of growth. We believe that Universal Investment Group, with its dedicated focus on fund services, is the right owner to support this journey. The transaction enables Advisense to even further sharpen our focus on our advisory business.”