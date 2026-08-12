Hoxton Wealth hires two international advisers 

Hoxton Wealth added two international wealth advisers to its global team.

Ed Teasdale, who left his role as a Financial Adviser at Skybound Wealth Management at the end of 2025, has joined Hoxton Wealth, while Sean Fitz-Henley heads to Hoxton from Blacktower Financial Management where he was a wealth planner, having been at the business since 2024.

Teasdale praised Hoxton for investing in its business and retaining its focus.

“What appealed most was that Hoxton has managed to combine the things that usually pull against one another. It is international and built for clients whose lives and assets cross borders, some firms claim that this is what they do, however from experience it is rarely the case in practice,” he said.

“This is the work I care about most, and Hoxton has invested in the technology and the platform to deliver that properly and at scale. At the same time, it has held on to a real sense of purpose and a focus on the client that you do not always find in a business growing this quickly. That balance is rare, and it was the deciding factor.”

Fitz-Henley explained that a number of his clients have been relocating or repatriating between the UK and other countries.

“Hoxton's global footprint means I can maintain the relationships I've built with clients and their families over the last fifteen years — 10 of those overseas,” he said.

“I like Hoxton's forward-thinking nature and the drive to stay ahead of the curve on technology, innovation and client experience. The business has an end-user experience that serves both us as advisers and our clients very well.”

He added: “I’ll keep growing and building the relationships with the families I look after, so that every client is taken care of, they're happy, and all of their financial planning needs are covered.”