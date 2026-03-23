A new passport new rule requiring most dual British citizens to enter the UK using a British passport is prompting some globally mobile clients to reconsider their British citizenship, according to deVere Group.

Some travellers will be able to enter with a different passport, but they will have to provide a certificate confirming right of abode.

While the change mainly adds an extra administrative step - ensuring a valid UK passport or proof of right of address - it reflects a broader shift toward digitised border systems and stricter identity checks.

Advisers report that a small but growing number of expats, particularly internationally active professionals and investors, are questioning whether holding British citizenship remains worthwhile given this increasing bureaucracy.

Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, said: “Our experience with globally-mobile and expat clients suggests the rule is already influencing how some individuals view their citizenship.

“In our day-to-day work with clients who live internationally, mobility is often a central consideration. These are typically professionals, entrepreneurs and investors who live across several jurisdictions and prioritise simplicity and flexibility in how they travel and manage their affairs.

“For some, additional bureaucracy around passports and travel documentation raises the question of whether holding multiple citizenships remains worthwhile.”