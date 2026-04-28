UAP Group announces launch of Riversmeet Advisory

A new search executive search and leadership advisory firm exclusively on asset management, pensions, and investment-led financial services, Riversmeet Advisory, has announced its launch this week.

The firm forms part of UAP Group, which includes companies specialising in financial services, pensions and technology, including Alltrust Services Limited, one of the UK’s leading SIPP providers with over £2.9 billion in AUM, and Enhance Group Limited, an investment monitoring and advisory boutique based in Jersey.

The firm said it was founded in response to growing client frustration with traditional search models, firms that, despite a revolution in data, cost servicing, and ways of working across professional services, have been slow to adapt.

It works with a selective client base, specifically organisations seeking an adviser who 'frames the brief properly, challenges assumptions around the role, brings honest market perspective, and remains close through appointment and beyond'.