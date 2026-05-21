The FCA has launched a programme to give innovative financial services businesses a boost.

Fast‑growing, solo-regulated firms can now apply for assistance from the regulator’s Scale-up Unit, which provides a dedicated point of contact and tailored support to help businesses navigate regulation, develop innovative products and understand the impact of policy changes.

Jessica Rusu, FCA chief data, information and intelligence officer, said: “We want firms to be able to grow with confidence.

“This initiative will help them navigate regulation, scale sustainably and contribute to making the UK the best place to start and grow a financial services business.”

The FCA and PRA are already supporting six dual-regulated firms through the Scale-up Unit as part of a pilot, which is providing insight into how the FCA can best support growing firms.

The FCA will use observations from participating firms to inform wider policy and process improvements, ensuring regulation keeps pace with innovation.

Applications for FCA solo-regulated firms to join the Scale-up Unit are open from 20 May to 22 June 2026.