State Street Investment Management has taken a minority stake in German digital wealth management platform getquin.

The investment is part of State Street IM’s strategy to partner with innovative technology platforms to broaden access to investment solutions, strengthen long‑term retirement outcomes, and expand digital intermediary distribution across Europe.

Under the arrangement getquin will develop and deploy next-generation wealth management investment solutions with State Street IM providing investment solutions via ETFs that are integrated into getquin’s investment advice.

Yie‑Hsin Hung, CEO of State Street IM, said: “The retail investment landscape in Germany stands at a unique and exciting crossroads, representing a compelling opportunity for an innovative firm like getquin to thrive.

“Against this backdrop, our partnership with getquin will allow us to bring the benefits of our deep expertise, global scale and culture of innovation to a broader audience of retail investors.”

Christian Rokitta, co‑founder and CEO of getquin, added: “Retail investors today are more engaged and informed than ever, but the existing wealth management services and tools available to them are still fragmented and outdated.

“Our vision is to give investors one intelligent platform that provides clarity on where they stand today, where they are headed, and how to make better financial decisions to reach their goals. Having a partner like State Street Investment Management on board is a strong validation of this ambition.”