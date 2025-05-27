HAYAH, the UAE’s digital life insurer, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, has entered into a strategic partnership with APRIL, a global leader in insurance distribution and services based in Lyon, France, to launch a new suite of health insurance and international PMI solutions for UAE customers.

The partnership’s first offering is an exclusive international private medical insurance (IPMI) already available in Dubai, specifically designed to meet the unique needs of the country’s large expatriate community. The partnership will soon extend the solution to additional locations in the region.

Mohamed Seghir (pictured), CEO of HAYAH, said: "HAYAH is proud to partner with APRIL to bring cutting-edge, digital-first health insurance solutions to the UAE. As a ‘gone’ myself (a Lyon native in our local slang), it’s a privilege to collaborate with a company that shares my hometown roots. This city boasts a remarkable blend of heritage excellence, exemplified by our world-famous gastronomy, and forward-thinking innovation, being the birthplace of cinema. As we redefine access to world-class health insurance in the UAE, our immediate focus is on delivering these values today — ensuring individuals and businesses across the country benefit right now from the most innovative and customer-centric coverage available."

Romain Di Meglio, Head of IPMI, Asia and the Middle East, APRIL Group, said: "HAYAH's commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions complements APRIL's mission to simplify health insurance for everyone. By combining our global expertise with HAYAH's digital-first approach, this partnership marks a significant step towards providing comprehensive and flexible international private medical insurance that meets the diverse needs of the UAE’s population."