The Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority (QFCRA) warned on 16 February against recent fraudulent activities involving the impersonation of Al Rayan Investment LLC (ARI).

The QFCRA said in a statement that it had identified several instances where scammers, operating from the UAE under the guise of Al Raya Investment or Al Raya Investment LLC, have falsely claimed to represent ARI.

These scammers have been offering loans to unsuspecting individuals and also offering Al Rayan Bank’s shareholders specialised search services to inquire about uncollected dividends from the bank, the regulator said.

The statement continued: "Please be informed that ARI is a licensed and authorised firm operating exclusively

within the QFC in Qatar and does not conduct business in the UAE. ARI is not associated with or in any way conducts any business with or for Al Raya Investment LLC and ARI does not operate from the UAE, any assertion to the contrary is false.

"We urge the public to exercise caution and remain vigilant against these impersonation attempts. If you receive any communication from individuals claiming to be affiliated with ARI, do not share any personal or financial information without verifying that the individuals are actually ARI employees.

"To verify the authenticity of any financial offer, always use official channels and confirm that the firm or individual is authorised to provide financial services."