Tributes have been flooding in for Nigel Simpson, head of Zurich Integrated Benefits International, who sadly died in hospital last week.

The Isle of Man financial services world was rocked last week when it emerged that the much-loved and respected international financial services figure had died, aged just 57. His funeral took place on the Isle of Man earlier today.

Zurich Insurance issued a statement on its LinkedIn page, which was followed by dozens and dozens of tributes to Nigel from across the cross-border financial services world. the statement read: "We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of our Zurich colleague, Nigel Simpson, Head of Integrated Benefits International.

"Nigel was a respected and longstanding member of Zurich, based on the Isle of Man for over 30 years. His remarkable contributions had great impact not only on the Life business of our company, but also the International Employee Benefits industry as a whole and the Isle of Man local community.

"Nigel’s leadership across industry organisations, his commitment to developing young talent, and his dedicated support for local charities set a lasting example.

"Nigel’s loss will be felt by many. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones at this difficult time."

Alongside his work, Simpson was also known for his work on numerous committees such as the Isle of Man Sustainable Finance Initiative, Employee Benefits Isle of Man, AILO. He was also chair of Isle of Man based mental health charity Isle Listen.

International Adviser wishes to express its deepest condolences to his family and all of his colleagues on the Isle of Man and at the many Zurich offices across the world.