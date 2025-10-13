Titan Wealth is to acquire the Blacktower Group in a landmark deal that is bidding to set what it believes will be a “new standard for international wealth management”, with two of the most recognisable names in the industry coming together.

The deal sees Titan Wealth Holdings announcing today that it has now agreed terms to acquire the Blacktower Group of Companies. Following completion and subject to regulatory approval, the Blacktower business will be merged into Titan Wealth International, creating a combined entity of significant global scale and capability, the company said in statement.

‘Transformative’

This landmark acquisition marks a significant and, what Titan Wealth calls a “transformative moment” for the international advisory sector — “redefining the global landscape for cross-border wealth management and setting a new benchmark for standards, scale, and service”.

The enlarged group will offer a broad licensing footprint, enhanced discretionary and investment management services, and expanded client support infrastructure — bringing together the strength of Titan’s institutional expertise with Blacktower’s four decades of international advisory experience.

Dan Dickinson, Chief Executive Officer of Titan Wealth International, commented: “We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Blacktower Financial Management today. This significantly increases our ability to support and advise our clients across multiple jurisdictions due to Blacktower’s regulatory coverage, and adds £2.2bn (c. $3bn) in Assets under Management to the Titan Wealth International group.

“Furthermore, this agreement aligns with our vision to deliver seamless, regulated financial advice across key global markets and provides the scale, licensing and infrastructure to deliver that ambition.”

‘Defining moment’

John Westwood, pictured left, Group Chairman of Blacktower Financial Management, added: “Titan Wealth’s acquisition of the Blacktower Group represents a defining moment for international wealth management. This announcement will create a global business with the reach, strength and technical capability to deliver the highest possible standards of cross-border financial advice. Together, we are setting a new benchmark for the industry.”

Gavin Pluck, Group Managing Director of Blacktower Financial Management, also added: “This agreement reflects a shared vision — one focused on innovation, client outcomes and sustainable international growth. By aligning the strengths of both organisations, we are poised to transform the way cross-border financial advice is delivered, ensuring long-term value for clients and stakeholders alike.”

Subject to regulatory approval, the acquisition positions Titan Wealth International (www.titanwealthinternational.com) as one of the most diversified and forward-thinking international wealth management businesses in the world, uniting scale, innovation and expertise under one global vision.