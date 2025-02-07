Titan Wealth International has promoted a raft of "outstanding individuals" to the position of team director.

Nathan Wennington Chartered MCSI DipFP, Nick Roley APFS, Darren Fraser, Ryan Yeomans Chartered MCSI, DipFA, Mathew Samuel BA (Hons) APFS were all recognised for their exceptional performance, dedication, and leadership qualities, it said in a statement on 6 February.

Left to right pictured: Andreas, Darren, Ryan, Nick, Mathew and Nathan.

Marc Beatie, chief operating officer of Titan Wealth International said: “We are delighted to announce the promotion of Nathan, Nick, Darren, Ryan & Mathew to the position of team director.

"Each of these talented individuals have consistently gone above and beyond to deliver exceptional results to their clients, inspire their teams, and uphold the values of our organisation. We are confident they will excel in their new roles and congratulate them all on this well-earned achievement”

Titan Wealth International, provides tailored financial advice and wealth management to expatriates and high-net-worth individuals worldwide, with a particular focus on British, US, Australian, European, and South African expats.

In addition to the team director promotion, Andreas Hollas (pictured above first left), Chartered MCSI has taken the helm as regional director.

Tyla Phillips FCSI, APFS, co-founder of Titan Wealth International, said: “Andreas has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, a deep expertise, and an unwavering commitment to our clients and team. This new role reflects his outstanding contributions and the trust we place in him to drive growth and excellence across the region.”