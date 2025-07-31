Titan Wealth has bought Finance Shop and FS Wealth Management to bolster its presence in East Anglia.

The acquisition follows the purchase of local firm Loveday and Partners in 2024 and brings Titan Wealth’s total assets under management and advice to £37bn.

Finance Shop has £750m in AUA and offers independent advisory services on retirement, investment, mortgage, tax-planning and protection for personal and corporate clients across the UK.

FS Wealth Management offers discretionary portfolio management, with approximately £340m in assets under a discretionary mandate.

Titan Wealth has a team of 14 advisers and over 4,000 clients across the UK.

Commenting on the deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, Andrew Fearon, joint group CEO and head of M&A at Titan Wealth, said: “We are pleased to welcome Finance Shop and FS Wealth. The firms have built a strong presence in East Anglia, a region of great importance to us.

“The acquisition allows us to continue building our geographical footprint in the East of England and further enhances our vertically integrated client offering.”

Nick Buchan, director of Finance Shop, added: “We are delighted to be joining the Titan Wealth Group. The team’s support will enable us to offer better outcomes for our clients who are at the heart of our business. Titan Wealth’s scale will help to support our advisory and discretionary offerings.”