Titan Wealth has launched its brand in the Channel Islands alongside announcing Titan Wealth (CI) Limited directors, with Sophie Yabsley becoming a Managing Director and Tristan Brown becoming Chief Financial Officer.

The developments follow the acquisition of the wealth management part of Ravenscroft at the end of 2024.

The rebrand applies to the St Peter Port and St Helier offices, as well as the websites, marketing material and client-facing documentation for its business in the Channel Islands. Community commitments and sponsorships will also carry the Titan Wealth logo henceforth.

Similarly, all other staff members in Guernsey and Jersey have had their titles brought in line with the convention of the wider group.

Robin Newbould, CEO of Titan Wealth in the Channel Islands, said: "It’s been an exciting six months since the completion of the Titan Wealth deal, and I am immensely proud that our business in the Channel Islands is already an integral part of the wider group. Rebranding a business like ours with five core services, two client portals, more than 90 staff and dozens of community and sponsorship commitments is not an easy undertaking, but the teams have worked hundreds of extra hours to achieve it, whilst continuing to provide clients with the service they have come to expect from us."

"I am so delighted that we have promoted both Sophie and Tristan to more senior roles, reflecting their experience, hard work and contribution to the ongoing success of our business."

Sophie Yabsley, who is also head of client services, has nearly 20 years’ experience in the investment industry. She is a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment, a Chartered Wealth Manager and a Chartered Director with the IoD Diploma in Company Direction.

Tristan Brown is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and is currently working towards becoming a Chartered Director with the IoD.

Yablsey said: "While the name, logo and company colours may be changing, we will continue to offer the same range of services as before to cater for the investment needs of private and institutional clients."

"We continue to see considerable demand for discretionary investment management, execution only trading, advisory stockbroking, cash management and precious metals, particularly against the backdrop of uncertainty in global markets. Being part of a growing global group brings benefits to our clients, staff and shareholders alike, as well as the local economies of Guernsey and Jersey, and we remain absolutely passionate about the islands within which we operate."

Titan Wealth has confirmed that further to the rebranding in the Channel Islands, there will be a rebrand later this summer of Advisa Wealth, the Jersey business that offers financial planning, financial protection and retirement planning and which was acquired by Titan Wealth in January.

Robin Newbould added: "Titan Wealth continues to actively look for complementary businesses, both in the Channel Islands and further afield, that will add to the wider group’s offering. We’re also excited that a number of Titan Wealth’s senior management are actively looking to relocate to the islands, which will bring additional opportunity and revenue here and, in turn, benefit the wider economy."