Titan Wealth Australia launches New Zealand business

Titan Wealth Australia has opened a New Zealand office having received regulatory approval from the Financial Markets Authority (FMA).

The New Zealand business has an experienced team of advisers, compliance professionals, and operational specialists on board to support internationally mobile clients, expatriates, and high-net-worth individuals. Further hires will be made as the business scales.

The suite of services offered by the New Zealand business include cross-border financial planning, investment management and portfolio construction, retirement and pension advice, tax-efficient structuring in collaboration with specialist partners, and estate and succession planning.

Clients will be able to access the broader Titan Wealth centralised investment proposition and infrastructure for a streamlined service.

The group said the expansion into New Zealand is a strategic move and a natural extension of Titan Wealth Australia’s growth. The business is focused on helping New Zealand clients achieve their long-term financial objectives through tailored wealth management and financial planning solutions, while also providing specialist support and expertise to individuals and families with financial interests spanning multiple jurisdictions and international assets.





Owen Griffiths, managing director of Titan Wealth Australia, said: “The launch of our New Zealand operation through Titan Wealth Australia is an important milestone and reflects the continued demand we are seeing for high-quality, cross-border financial advice, for the British expat community.

“This expansion strengthens our ability to support clients whose financial lives span across these two major jurisdictions, while also allowing us to build a meaningful presence in a highly attractive and well-regulated market.”

He added: “Our focus remains clear, to deliver structured, transparent advice that provides clients with long-term clarity, confidence, and peace of mind.”

Charlie Whitmore, managing director of Titan Wealth New Zealand, said: “New Zealand is a sophisticated and well-regulated market, but there remains a gap when it comes to truly integrated, cross-border financial advice.

“We’re bringing a proposition that combines local expertise with global capability, and that allows us to support clients whether their assets, income, or future plans sit in one country or several.”

Titan Wealth Australia is a trading name of AHR Private Wealth.