Titan Wealth said on 18 December that it is to acquire Independent Wealth Planners (IWP), a leading provider of financial planning solutions across the UK, subject to regulatory approval.

The transaction encompasses IWP’s two trading entities (IWP Financial Planning Limited and IWP Investment Management Limited) and approximately £6.6bn of client assets, bringing Titan Wealth’s total AUM / AUA to approximately £35bn.

The announcement marks a significant milestone for both firms.

For Titan Wealth, it represents an acceleration of its vertically integrated strategy. Designed to deliver compelling client outcomes, Titan Wealth combines independent financial advice with its expertise in investment management and custody solutions. Following the acquisition, Titan Wealth group will be one of the largest financial planning businesses in the UK, with more than £14bn in assets under advice.

For IWP, it crystallises the substantial work by IWP’s management team in restructuring the group, bringing all trading businesses into two regulated entities and onto one operating platform with an enhanced and fully harmonised client experience.

IWP will work closely with Titan Wealth’s other financial advisory businesses, including Titan Wealth Planning. It marks the next chapter in IWP’s growth, providing unparalleled access to Titan Wealth’s broad investment solutions and wider network of financial expertise.

Andrew Fearon, Joint Group CEO and Head of M&A at Titan Wealth, said: “It has been a long-term goal of mine and James Kaberry, as founders of Titan Wealth, to acquire and partner with one of the leading IFA platforms in the UK and we are delighted to have fulfilled this ambition with our acquisition of IWP.

“We are both very familiar with the key individuals at IWP and know from experience that this is a fantastic business, with some of the best advisers across the UK managing approximately £6.6 billion worth of client assets. We are extremely excited and honoured to be able to continue on their journey with them.”

Rob Allen, CEO of IWP Holdings, added: “We are delighted to be announcing this deal with Titan Wealth. Throughout the deal process, it has been clear to all of us at IWP that Titan Wealth shares our emphasis on driving consistent improvements to the client journey and delivering the best possible client service.

“Following a period of significant growth and consolidation as a standalone business, joining Titan Wealth represents a fantastic opportunity and next step. I am excited by the benefits that this powerful combination will provide for both clients and colleagues.”

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval.

Titan Wealth was advised by Continuum Advisory Partners (sole financial adviser), White and Case LLP (legal), Deloitte (Financial DD) and Thistle Initiatives (Reg DD). IWP was advised by Jefferies (financial adviser), Proskauer (legal) and PWC (Financial DD).