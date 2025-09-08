Square Mile has rebranded as Titan Square Mile following the firm’s acquisition by Titan Wealth in early 2024 and announced a major collaboration.

Under the new brand, Titan Square Mile has rolled out a new distributor model portfolio service combining the businesses' expertise in fund research and investment management. The MPS will also benefit from operational scale to reduce costs, such as lower-cost share classes and unitised modules.

Titan Square Mile will provide the fund analysis and leverage the investment strategies managed by Titan Investment Solutions.

The launch, aimed at penetrating the wider adviser marketplace, signals a large-scale collaboration between the two firms and complements the bespoke MPS solutions Titan Square Mile has been providing to advisers for over a decade.

The new Titan Square Mile MPS comprises:

Six passive profiles portfolios

Five blend portfolios

Five active portfolios

Five sustainable portfolios

One income portfolio

Richard Romer-Lee, CEO of distribution for Titan Wealth and CEO of Titan Square Mile, said: “The new Titan Square Mile MPS range is a great example of our shared commitment to performance, value and tailored client outcomes, and philosophy of investing in quality for the long term.

"Drawing on the group’s high-quality research and operational infrastructure and investment management skills, we’ve created an offering that stands out for its transparency, accessibility, and strength of execution."

He added: “Amid market volatility, advisers and clients alike can rely on our proven portfolio management approach and long-term investment philosophy.”