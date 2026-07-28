Almost three quarters of advisers would welcome training to explain the benefits of onshore investment bonds to clients, according to new research from Chesnara Life.

The UK life and pensions arm of Chesnara explored advisers’ use of onshore investment bonds and their views on key market issues in its Onshore Bond Adviser Sentiment Survey.

It found 71% would like more training, 64% would welcome more positive industry messaging, 59% think there should be more support in general from providers, and 54% would value provider literature they can use directly with clients to explain onshore investment bonds.

While advisers on average estimate 29% of their clients hold onshore investment bonds, they believe more – 39% – would benefit from holding one.

The survey also found 26% of advisers have significantly increased their use of onshore investment bonds in the previous tax year.

Mark Lambert, head of onshore bond distribution at Chesnara Life (UK), said: “Onshore investment bond providers have an opportunity to build on the support already available to advisers through training and wider educational resources. This could help advisers deepen their knowledge, support their client conversations and continue to deliver good outcomes.

“Investment bonds are increasingly relevant as part of the financial planning conversations advisers are having with their lump sum investment clients in general and in estate planning in particular. Further education around the role and benefits of investment bonds could help advisers respond to that growing interest.”