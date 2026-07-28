FCA sees victims’ money returned from convicted fraudster

Convicted fraudster John Burford has been ordered to pay his victims £655,951 after the FCA obtained a confiscation order against him.

At a hearing yesterday (27 July), Burford was instructed to pay the total value of assets Southwark Crown Court determined were available to be recovered.

Together with payments previously made by Burford to investors, an estimated 99% of the money originally invested by the 70 known victims will be returned. If Burford does not pay the confiscation order within three months he faces a default prison sentence of up to five years.

Burford offered trade alerts and investment opportunities in managed 'funds', despite lacking FCA authorisation. The regulator found he repeatedly misled investors about fund performance, concealed losses and used their money for personal gain, including buying a property. Over 100 investors were defrauded out of £1m.

Burford, 86, was sentenced to two years in prison in September 2025.

Steve Smart, executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said:

“Mr Burford scammed investors to fund his own lavish lifestyle. Clawing back stolen money from fraudsters and returning it to victims sends a clear message that crime doesn’t pay.”