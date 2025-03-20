Thornburg Investment Management, a global investment firm that oversees $47bn in assets, it has opened an office in the City of London.

In a statement on 19 March it also said Jon Dawson and Cornelia Sanders have joined the firm to help execute and build on the firm’s growth plans in the UK and Europe.

Dawson will serve as the director of UK/EMEA business development and head of the UK office and Sanders will serve as the head of international marketing.

Both report to Jonathan Schuman, head of international, and will be based in the new London office at Warnford Court, 29 Throgmorton Street, London EC2N 2AT.

“Our core focus on income solutions addresses many investor challenges by providing reliable returns that help manage risk in an increasingly volatile environment,” said Schuman. “Thornburg’s experienced distribution team is dedicated to providing clients and partners with outstanding service as well as access to the insights and investment capabilities of our investment team.”

“This expansion is a significant milestone in Thornburg’s commitment to partner with global clients to meet their long-term financial needs,” said Thornburg CEO Mark Zinkula. “We look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional investment solutions in the UK and EMEA region.”