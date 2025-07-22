Asian institutional fund platform Gordian Capital has unveiled plans to expand into Dubai, subject to approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority.

Gordian Capital provides physical and operational fund infrastructure for institutional investors in Singapore, Hong Kong and Tokyo. The firm has launched over 115 funds across both private and public strategies, including private equity, real estate, venture capital, private credit, infrastructure, and multiple hedge fund strategies.

Clients include global institutional asset managers, multi strategy/pod platforms, family offices, GPs, hedge funds and corporates.

Mark Voumard, founder of the group and CEO of Gordian Capital Singapore Private, said the DIFC continues to experience strong growth in the number of managers across alternatives and traditional strategies establishing an operation.

“Going cross border can have its challenges, primarily in terms of speed to market, as well as meeting rigorous initial and ongoing operational and regulatory standards,” he said.

“This is where we plan to provide a highly regulated market entry pathway and infrastructure for institutional quality GP’s and managers seeking to establish a regulated presence in DIFC.”

Salmaan Jaffery, chief business development officer at DIFC, added: “We are pleased that Gordian Capital has announced its intention to establish a presence in Dubai International Financial Centre.

“Their decision reflects the strength of DIFC as the region’s leading financial hub with unparalleled depth in asset management, attracting new firms and business models that access the fast-growing markets of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. We look forward to welcoming Gordian Capital to our ecosystem and supporting their expansion into the region.”