Thornburg Investment Management has outsourced the distribution of its UCITS fund range across Iberia to Capital Strategies Partners.

Distribution firm Capital Strategies Partners already supports Thornburg with serving clients across Italy and the Middle East.

Under the expanded agreement, Capital Strategies will support the distribution of Thornburg’s global equity and fixed income strategies to institutional investors, wealth managers, and intermediaries across Spain, Portugal, and Andorra.

The expansion reflects Thornburg’s broader international strategy, which includes opening a London office and continuing to develop partnerships across Europe and the Middle East.

Jonathan Schuman, head of international at Thornburg, said: “We’re pleased to expand our partnership with Capital Strategies.

“Their strong local relationships and market insight complement our differentiated investment capabilities and long-term approach, helping us better serve professional investors across the region.”

Capital Strategies’ Cristina Rubio added: “We are pleased to deepen our relationship with Thornburg and introduce their high-conviction investment strategies to a broader group of clients.

“We believe their approach, grounded in fundamental research and a long-term investment perspective, is well aligned with the needs of investors in the region.”