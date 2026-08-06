We round up the latest hires and job changes in the industry

Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton has continued expanding its global client group leadership team with the appointments of Elizabeth Hogbin as head of global product and Rene Buehlmann as head of Asia Pacific, as well as the transition of Patrick O’Connor from head of global ETFs to vice chairman of the global client group.

The appointments follow the recent additions of Brett Mossman as head of US roduct and Lyenda Delp as head of global insurance and institutional asset solutions, as well as the elevation of Kim Roy to chief operating ifficer of the global client group.

“Clients increasingly want to work with fewer partners that can help them address larger and more complex needs across public and private markets and a range of investment vehicles,” said Gamba.

“We have been intentional about assembling a leadership team with the experience and capabilities needed to meet that demand, translate Franklin Templeton’s progress into durable growth and bring the full strength of the firm to clients around the world.”

Standard Life

Standard Life has appointed Tom Chalkley as business development director in its workplace new business team.

In his new role, he will lead relationships with employee benefit consultants, helping employers and trustees access Standard Life’s workplace pensions expertise and support better outcomes for savers.

Chalkley joins Standard Life from Isio, where he built a career advising employers and trustees on defined contribution pensions, wider savings and financial wellbeing. He previously worked at KPMG Pensions before it became Isio.

He said: “Standard Life has a strong reputation in workplace pensions and a clear focus on helping employers and advisers support better outcomes for savers. I’m excited to join the team and look forward to working closely with consultants and clients to bring that expertise to more workplace pension schemes.”

Equiom

Corporate services provider Equiom has strengthened its leadership team in Guernsey with the appointment of Sharon Rogers and Allister Carey to senior roles.

Rogers has been named as executive director of private wealth and family office, while Carey joins as director of corporate services.

The firm said the dual appointments reinforce its continued investment in the jurisdiction and will support the ongoing development of its private wealth, family office, corporate services, and employee retirement and rewards offerings.

Marie McNeela, managing director for Guernsey and head of the Channel Islands at Equiom, said: “Sharon and Allister bring an exceptional breadth of technical, leadership and client experience to our Guernsey team."

Aptia

Pensions administration provider Aptia has appointed James Burke as actuary director. James joins Aptia from Aon, where he spent almost 25 years building a reputation as a trusted adviser to pension scheme trustees and sponsors.

Nick Atkin, director of consulting for Aptia, said: "James is a highly respected pensions actuary with a strong track record of helping trustees achieve successful outcomes.

"His experience spans the full pension scheme journey - from funding and governance through to de-risking, buy-in and buy-out - and he brings a deep understanding of the challenges trustees are facing today."