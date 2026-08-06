II Lat Am Forum 2026 agenda revealed

The agenda for the Fifth Annual II Lat Am Forum 2026 – which takes place on Thursday September 10, 2026, at the JW Marriott Polanco, Mexico City – is now ready to view.

The event is one of the most popular events in the region for brokers and financial advisers with sell outs at the previous events in Miami (2022, 2023), Montevideo (2024) and São Paulo (2025) last year. And this year's event – which is once again supported by Investors Trust as partner and lead sponsor – is now already getting close to capacity.

Other sponsors include: Aiva, Brokers Financial Group, Canaccord Wealth, Capital International Group, Capital Vision, iDad, Marlborough, Momentum, Niveton International, PillarPoint Capital, Speyside Capital and Vumi

"We have a full roster of fantastic sponsors for this year's event and two excellent panel sessions lined up. This year's event will have a Mexican slant and will be bi-lingual with both English and Spanish speakers, with interpreters translating via headsets for those that need them," said Gary Robinson, II and IA Publisher.

"It is our first Mexican event and we are of course excited by this prospect but as always blown away by the support we get from this region. To be nearing capacity weeks in advance is incredible."

To be considered for accreditation for this year's event please click here and register with the links in the article

II Lat Am Forum 2026 Agenda

Date: Thursday September 10, 2026

Location: JW Marriott Polanco, Mexico City

08:45am - 09:30am

Registration and Coffee

09:35am- 09:40am

Welcome Remarks

Dan Charles, head of media II and IA and Investment International Publisher Gary Robinson opens the event.

09:40am - 10:15am

Main Sponsor Session - Investors Trust

II Lat Am Forum 2026’s lead sponsor for the fifth year in a row is once again Investors Trust. Now in its 24th year, the company is a key provider of solutions and service in the Lat Am region.

This session will be lead by Gustavo Otero, Head Of Distribution LATAM at Investors Trust. He will be joined by Carlos Pombo Lambrechts, Senior Business Development Manager, LATAM in this presentation.

10:15am – 10:35am

Sponsor Presentation 2 - Capital International Group's Gareth Behmann - Business Development Manager and Gareth Brown – Head of Business Development, South Africa will deliver their presentation

10:35am - 10:55am

Sponsor Presentation 3 - Momentum - Michael Dalton of Newport Distribution introduces Momentum speaker Lorenzo La Posta who will be speaking about the company’s successful Global Equity fund and how its actively managed combination of best in class stock pickers find the best opportunities for growth

10:55am - 11:15am

Morning Networking Break

11:15am - 11.35am

Sponsor presentation 4 - Canaccord Wealth

Speakers: Daragh O'Sullivan, Business Development Director, Canaccord Wealth and Justin Oliver, Chief Investment Officer - Funds, Canaccord Wealth will present this session.

11:35am- 11:55am

Sponsor presentation 5 – Capital Vision

Speaker: Capital Vision

12:00pm – 13:00pm

Adviser and Broker Panel Session - In this session we bring together some of the industry's key players from the advice, wealth management and brokerage world to discuss advice and challenges in Mexico and the wider Latin American region. The panel session will be preceded by a short individual Q&A with all of or speakers.

Panellists:

Sebastian Higham – Director at Niveton International Adrian Morgavi, Head of Sales from Aiva Diego dos Santos Lara - Brokers Financial Group Mariana Garza Musi, Managing Partner at PillarPoint Capital.

Panel introduced by II Publisher Gary Robinson

13:00pm - 14:00pm

Networking Lunch

14:00pm - 14:20pm

Sponsor presentation 7 - Marlborough - Danny Knight presents an overview of Marlborough's offering for the international cross-border marketplace

14:20pm - 14:40pm

Sponsor presentation 8 - Vumi's presenters will bring an overview of the IPMI sector and its importance to the Latin American marketplace plus discuss he company's recent foray into the investment marketplace

14:40pm - 15:00pm

Sponsor Session 9 - iDAD’s Jeremy Krausz introduces a session that will be introducing iDad's investment proposition that sits alongside its traditional structured products proposition

15:00pm - 15:05pm

Short Comfort break

15:05pm - 16:00pm

Industry Future Advice/Future Products Panel Session

In this series of top-level global panel sessions there will be an important discussion on long-term future of international life and investment products and how product choice, flexibility and portability will shape future advice. As with panel session 1 we bring together the industry's key players answer key questions

16:00pm - 16:20pm

Sponsor Session 10 - Speyside Capital's Paul Kopec finishes the event with a key presentation on his company's proposition and how it differentiates from other whisky investment vehicles. Session also includes optional whisky tasting

16:20pm- 18:20pm

Networking Drinks and Live Music