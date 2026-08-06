II Lat Am Forum 2026 agenda revealed

The agenda for the Fifth Annual II Lat Am Forum 2026 – which takes place on Thursday September 10, 2026, at the JW Marriott Polanco, Mexico City – is now ready to view.
The event is one of the most popular events in the region for brokers and financial advisers with sell outs at the previous events in Miami (2022, 2023), Montevideo (2024) and São Paulo (2025) last year. And this year's event – which is once again supported by Investors Trust as partner and lead sponsor – is now already getting close to capacity.
Other sponsors include: Aiva, Brokers Financial Group, Canaccord Wealth, Capital International Group, Capital Vision, iDad, Marlborough, Momentum, Niveton International, PillarPoint Capital, Speyside Capital and Vumi
"We have a full roster of fantastic sponsors for this year's event and two excellent panel sessions lined up. This year's event will have a Mexican slant and will be bi-lingual with both English and Spanish speakers, with interpreters translating via headsets for those that need them," said Gary Robinson, II and IA Publisher.
"It is our first Mexican event and we are of course excited by this prospect but as always blown away by the support we get from this region. To be nearing capacity weeks in advance is incredible."
To be considered for accreditation for this year's event please click here and register with the links in the article
II Lat Am Forum 2026 Agenda
Date: Thursday September 10, 2026
Location: JW Marriott Polanco, Mexico City
08:45am - 09:30am
Registration and Coffee
09:35am- 09:40am
Welcome Remarks
Dan Charles, head of media II and IA and Investment International Publisher Gary Robinson opens the event.
09:40am - 10:15am
Main Sponsor Session - Investors Trust
II Lat Am Forum 2026’s lead sponsor for the fifth year in a row is once again Investors Trust. Now in its 24th year, the company is a key provider of solutions and service in the Lat Am region.
This session will be lead by Gustavo Otero, Head Of Distribution LATAM at Investors Trust. He will be joined by Carlos Pombo Lambrechts, Senior Business Development Manager, LATAM in this presentation.
10:15am – 10:35am
Sponsor Presentation 2 - Capital International Group's Gareth Behmann - Business Development Manager and Gareth Brown – Head of Business Development, South Africa will deliver their presentation
10:35am - 10:55am
Sponsor Presentation 3 - Momentum - Michael Dalton of Newport Distribution introduces Momentum speaker Lorenzo La Posta who will be speaking about the company’s successful Global Equity fund and how its actively managed combination of best in class stock pickers find the best opportunities for growth
10:55am - 11:15am
Morning Networking Break
11:15am - 11.35am
Sponsor presentation 4 - Canaccord Wealth
Speakers: Daragh O'Sullivan, Business Development Director, Canaccord Wealth and Justin Oliver, Chief Investment Officer - Funds, Canaccord Wealth will present this session.
11:35am- 11:55am
Sponsor presentation 5 – Capital Vision
Speaker: Capital Vision
12:00pm – 13:00pm
Adviser and Broker Panel Session - In this session we bring together some of the industry's key players from the advice, wealth management and brokerage world to discuss advice and challenges in Mexico and the wider Latin American region. The panel session will be preceded by a short individual Q&A with all of or speakers.
Panellists:
Panel introduced by II Publisher Gary Robinson
13:00pm - 14:00pm
Networking Lunch
14:00pm - 14:20pm
Sponsor presentation 7 - Marlborough - Danny Knight presents an overview of Marlborough's offering for the international cross-border marketplace
14:20pm - 14:40pm
Sponsor presentation 8 - Vumi's presenters will bring an overview of the IPMI sector and its importance to the Latin American marketplace plus discuss he company's recent foray into the investment marketplace
14:40pm - 15:00pm
Sponsor Session 9 - iDAD’s Jeremy Krausz introduces a session that will be introducing iDad's investment proposition that sits alongside its traditional structured products proposition
15:00pm - 15:05pm
Short Comfort break
15:05pm - 16:00pm
Industry Future Advice/Future Products Panel Session
In this series of top-level global panel sessions there will be an important discussion on long-term future of international life and investment products and how product choice, flexibility and portability will shape future advice. As with panel session 1 we bring together the industry's key players answer key questions
16:00pm - 16:20pm
Sponsor Session 10 - Speyside Capital's Paul Kopec finishes the event with a key presentation on his company's proposition and how it differentiates from other whisky investment vehicles. Session also includes optional whisky tasting
16:20pm- 18:20pm
Networking Drinks and Live Music
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