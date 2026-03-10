These flagship advisory best practice awards are back for 2026, following a short hiatus since the last awards were announced in 2024, and are now available to enter with 10 different awards across seven separate regions with an overall global winner in each category.

The International Adviser Best Practice Awards for the global financial advice community is returning for 2026 with revamped categories and the chance for the world's best advisory firms to compete for a series of top Best Practice awards.

This year we are delighted to bring back these awards on what is IA's 20th anniversary since launch and we hope that the industry will once again embrace these awards as the biggest best practice advisory awards in the industry.

Click here to view the categories and to enter.

Entries are now live and open until 5pm UK time, Friday April 24, 2026 and the winners will be announced in June via a special TV programme, with a series of regional presentation events to take place throughout the year.

IA's Head of Digital Dan Charles, pictured left, said: "We are super excited to be able to bring back the International Adviser Best Practice Awards for 2026. These awards are extensive and cover 7 different regions with the overall global champion in each category announced as well.

"These awards are solely for the advisory and wealth management community and complement IA's Fund and Product Awards that are for products and service providers that are being launched separately at the end of March. We will be utilising our collective video and television expertise here at Money Map Media to make this year's awards show the best yet. Make sure you take part and get your entries in as soon as possible."

By entering these awards you will ensure there is a global showcase for your achievements in embedding Best Practice in every aspect of your business, from front-line advice to back-office support.

We have kept the criteria simple to enable you to tell your stories your way.

We are not expecting you to have the perfect answers to every point in the criteria.

We want great stories. Where appropriate, include links to background information and the judges will do the rest.

Case studies, client and staff testimonials, highlighting any of the key elements of the criteria always engage the judges.

To enter the awards or simply to view the categories click here for more details.