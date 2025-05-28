International Adviser's Global Financial Services Awards 2025 winners and highly-commended will be revealed on Wednesday June 25, 2025 at 5pm UK time.

In these special awards advisers and wealth managers around the world nominated their choices for all of the categories of these prestigious awards and we are delighted to revive these under the ownership of G&M Media. Those shortlisted have been given the opportunity to submit a statement of why they should win, which is then sent to the International Adviser judging panel.

Judging for these awards officially begins w/c June 2, 2025 with the winners now to be revealed via an online TV special which will be broadcast here on IA and also premiered at the IA Summer Party in London on Wednesday June 25, 2025.

Gary Robinson, Publisher, International Adviser and MD of Money Map Media, pictured left, said: "It is really exciting to bring back the IA Global Financial Services Awards 2025. When Money Map Media was able to purchase this brand last year we were excited to bring back an awards where the nominations and shortlist is solely decided by our advisers, brokers and wealth managers.

"We had originally planned to broadcast these awards at the end of May, but have given companies some additional time to submit their statements and allow our judges more time to deliberate. With us having our annual IA Summer Party event in London on Wednesday June 25, 2025 we also decided that could be the perfect place to screen the awards and toast the winners."

All of those shortlisted have been notified officially but below is the shortlist as a reminder of the names in the frame.

IA Global Financial Services Awards 2025 shortlist voted for by the readers of International Adviser is below:

Best Digital Proposition

Morningstar

RL360

Saxo Capital Markets SG

International Fund Management Group of the Year - Large/Small/Boutique

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management

Blackrock

Dimensional

Fidelity

GAM

Marlborough

Oakglen Wealth

Pacific Asset Management

Vanguard

International Platform of the Year

Ardan International

Capital International Group

Dominion Capital Strategies

Novia Global

Morningstar Wealth

OMNIUM Investment Platform

Transact

International Private Bank of the Year

Coutts

DBS

Nedbank Private Wealth

Nordea

Standard Bank

Santander Private Banking

UBS Private Bank

International Bank of the Year

Emirates NBD

Standard Bank

HSBC Expat

Best Family Office

Absolute Capital Investment Services

Crestbridge

Stonehage Fleming

ZEDRA

International Law Firm of the Year

Carey Olsen

Lawrence Stevens

Mourant

Stephenson Harwood

International Private Health Insurer of the Year

William Russell

BUPA

April

Best International Protection Plan (Life)

Friends Provident International

Pan American Life Insurance Group

Transamerica Bermuda

Zurich International

International Financial Centre of the Year

DIFC

Hong Kong

Guernsey

Jersey

Isle of Man

International Accountancy Firm of the Year

BDO

Cornflower Accountants

KPMG International

RSM

Sanctuary (Dubai)

Best ESG/Sustainability Fund

Alquity

Dimensional Fund Advisors

LGT Wealth Management

Rathbones

Best International Savings Plan

Hansard

Investors Trust

RL360

Utmost

International Discretionary Fund Manager of the Year

Brooks Macdonald

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management

Evelyn Partners

LGT Wealth Management

TAM Europe Asset Management

RBC Brewin Dolphin

Rathbones

International Life Group of the Year (UK)

Canada Life

Standard Life

Utmost

International Life Group of the Year (Non-UK)

Atlas Life

IFGL

Utmost

International Trust and Estate Planning Firm of the Year

Canada Life

IFGL

The UAP Group/Alltrust

Best International Pension Provider

IFGL Pensions

Momentum

Morningstar

Overseas Trust and Pension

The UAP Group

Best International Portfolio Bond

Canada Life

Hansard

Investors Trust

RL360

Utmost

Excellence in Client Service

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management

Hansard

Investors Trust

Nexus Global

RL360

The International Adviser Award for Outstanding Business Contribution (product and/or service providers)

Novia Global

RL360

The International Adviser Award for Outstanding Individual Contribution (product and/or service provider employees)

Paul Forman, Novia Global

Mark Sanderson, Morningstar

Michael Moss, LGT Wealth Management

Invites for the IA Summer Party will be send out later this week. For more details contact [email protected].