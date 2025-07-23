The 26th Annual Investment International Awards 2025 is now open for entries from today (Wednesday July 23, 2025) until the end of August, 2024.

The II Awards 2025 is the longest-running and among the most sought-after of awards for UK and international wealth management and the cross-border financial services and advice industry.

The Global Premiere of the II Awards 2025 takes place on Thursday October 9, 4pm (UK time).

And this year entries (click here to enter) have been simplified to make it easier for companies and individuals to enter.

II publisher Gary Robinson, pictured below, said: "We are extremely proud that the II Awards continues to be seen as the Oscars of the industry and this year we are to continue with our global TV premiere of the ceremony so that the world can all watch the ceremony at the same time.

"These awards are not only decided by our judging panel but some awards are also decided by our readers and subscribers with the judges vote decisions and the reader vote decisions being equally split 50/50. We have been working behind the scenes to make the awards easier to enter and also easier to vote upon. We have also added new filters to ensure that anyone voting cannot vote for their own firms or vote multiple times to ensure fairness.

For the adviser segment of these awards once again Investment International is extremely grateful for the continued support of our sponsors IFGL/RL360, Utmost, Hansard and Finance Isle of Man.

Full details of how to enter, are available here and reminders will be published in both II and IA news segments and news bulletins in the run up to the shortlisting process which begins when all entries close on Wednesday 27 August, 2025 at 5pm (UK time).

Entries are open for five weeks until Wednesday 27 August, 2025 at 5pm (UK time).

All shortlisted entrants will be notified at the end of August with the Winners and Highly Commended revealed at the II Awards 2025 Global Premiere on Thursday October 9, 4pm (UK time).

Sponsors of this year's event include Hansard who once again sponsor the Excellence In Client Service Awards (Advisers), IFGL who sponsor the Best Emerging Talent (Advisers)category. Finance Isle of Man sponsor both the Best Employee Benefits Solutions Award and the Excellence in Innovation in Financial Centres Awards. Utmost are sponsors of the Excellence in Advisory Best Practice Awards.

Click on the video link below to view last year's II Awards 2024 screening.