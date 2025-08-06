Team has unveiled a UCITS version of its managed portfolio services range as part of the expansion of its international advisory arm.

The launch, which follows approval form both the Central Bank of Ireland and the Jersey Financial Services Commission, will see the portfolios made available through multiple platforms.

Team anticipates initial inflows from Concentric Group and the Neba adviser network, which are both part of the Team Group.

Mark Clubb, chairman of Team, said: “Execution remains key. The UCITS fund launch is central to Team’s strategic growth and our ambition to expand across global markets.

“By combining a world-class investment framework with regulatory rigour and a growing international advisory network, we are unlocking access to our solutions for a much wider audience.

“With the right support and continued adviser recruitment, we remain confident in delivering our mid-term targets and creating long-term value for all stakeholders.”