Fund Channel, the B2B fund distribution platform jointly owned by Amundi and CACEIS, has formed a new partnership with Swiss Life Private Bank.

As part of its strategy to streamline and optimise its processes with asset managers, Swiss Life Private Bank said in the statement on 10 March that it had chosen to collaborate with Fund Channel to manage its collection and retrocession services.

Swiss Life Private Bank will benefit from a complete ecosystem of Fund Channel’s services, accessible through a single entry point, which will streamline services and make them more efficient.

This partnership aims to secure and optimise the operational, regulatory, legal, and financial aspects of the entire process for Swiss Life’s entities in France.

Fund Channel is a B2B fund distribution platform operating in Europe and Asia.

Jean-Michel Claude, chief operating officer of Swiss Life Private Bank: "We are thrilled about our partnership with Fund Channel, which will enhance our service offerings and enable us to provide innovative solutions to our internal clients. This collaboration allows us to utilise a platform that is fully tailored to meet the needs of our private banking and custodial activities.”

Régis Veillet, head of business development at Fund Channel: "We are very pleased to partner with Swiss Life Private Bank. In a transforming wealth management industry, many players are looking for tools that allow them to improve the efficiency of their client service.

"This agreement demonstrates our continued commitment to being a preferred partner for the leading players within the banking sector and we look forward to starting this new collaboration and making our innovative solutions available to Swiss Life Private Bank."