Surge in HNWIs choosing cash over investments, Flagstone research shows

High net worth individuals are maintaining higher-than-usual cash weightings as they hold out for investment opportunities, research from fintech firm Flagstone and Censuswide shows.

The advisers canvassed shared that 38% of HNWIs are comfortable holding more cash than they did three years ago, accounting for an average of 19% of their total wealth.

Instead of committing capital to underperforming or unnecessarily risky assets, 42% of HNWIs prefer to hold cash while waiting for attractive opportunities to deploy capital.

Crucially, HNWIs still want to be rewarded for holding cash, with 76% prioritising maximising interest rates.

John Martin, Chief Product Officer at Flagstone, comments: “Cash is being used far more deliberately than it was even just a few years ago. It’s no longer seen as a temporary holding while investors wait on the sidelines, and advisers are increasingly turning their attention to dynamic, deliberate and high-performance options for their clients' cash allocations.

“What we’re seeing is a clear change in mindset, among both advisers and clients. Cash has been elevated in HNWIs’ eyes as a credible alternative to investing when the risk-reward trade-off elsewhere isn’t compelling. If clients want risk mitigation, capital protection and a guaranteed return, choosing cash is often the most rational decision.”

Among UK small and mid-sized businesses 41% have also increased their cash reserves over the past three years, with businesses now holding an average of nine months’ working capital in cash. Furthermore, 34% of SMEs expect to increase their cash reserves in 2026.

John Martin continues: “What’s notable is that higher cash balances aren’t simply a defensive reaction. SMEs are holding cash to preserve flexibility, so they can manage costs, withstand disruption and still act decisively when opportunities emerge.”