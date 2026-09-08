Suntera Global has hired Toni Bonzon as managing director of its Bahamas office.

Bonzon has worked in the international financial services industry since 2007, most recently as general manager for Spain Bolder Group having previously spent a decade in the BVI and Miami with the Trident Trust Group.

At Suntera Group Bonzon will be responsibile for running operations and driving new business opportunities for the Bahamas office. He will head up a team offering a range of corporate, private wealth and private office solutions for global clients, with a particular focus on Latin America.

David Hudson, CEO of Suntera Global, said: “Our office in the Bahamas plays a critical role as part of our Caribbean and wider Americas team, bringing first class corporate and private wealth services to our global client base.

“With that in mind, I’m really pleased to welcome Toni, whose industry expertise and considerable multijurisdictional experience will be pivotal in driving further growth in the jurisdiction and delivering exceptional solutions for clients.”

Bonzon added: “I’m delighted to join Suntera at such an exciting stage of its international growth. I look forward to working with colleagues across the group, building strong relationships with clients, intermediaries, professional advisers, and connecting them with our corporate, private wealth and fiduciary solutions.”