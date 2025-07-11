Japanese asset manager Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has unveiled a Singapore division as it opens the subsidiary’s first office in Asia.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management Singapore (SuMiTAMS) - a wholly owned subsidiary equipped with its own investment research and client service capabilities - opened on 9 July.

The asset manager described Singapore as one of “Asia’s premier international financial centres, attracting numerous institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.”

The Singapore office will also be used as a hub to enhance the company’s investment platform through collaboration with its global offices.

“SuMiTAMS will serve as the company’s operational base in the rapidly growing Asian region and deliver a diverse range of high-quality investment products,” the firm said.