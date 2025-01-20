Stonehage Fleming, the independently owned multi-family office, has appointed Stuart Parkinson as Group CEO.

Parkinson (pictured) joins from Lombard International Group, a provider of wealth insurance solutions, where, as group chief executive officer, he oversaw a significant period of growth and the subsequent sale of the business.

With over 30 years of international experience in banking and financial services, Stuart brings impressive credentials to his new responsibilities at Stonehage Fleming.

He led Lombard International Group from April 2020, a business supporting the needs of high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions with wealth and succession planning solutions.

Prior to Lombard, he was with HSBC Group for 27 years where his many leadership roles included chief investment officer at HSBC Private Banking & Wealth Management.

Giuseppe Ciucci, executive chairman of Stonehage Fleming, said: “Stuart is a highly experienced global financial services leader and we are proud to welcome him as CEO of Stonehage Fleming. His track record, including deep expertise in growing international businesses, building and managing diverse teams and bringing resources together across multiple geographies, clearly demonstrates that he possesses the skills and ideas to help our business continue to thrive.

“We have worked hard to develop a highly differentiated position serving the needs of successful families and wealth creators; Stuart’s fresh ideas and perspective, alongside an excellent understanding of this client group, will complement the proven capabilities of our current team.”

Parkinson said: “Stonehage Fleming is the pre-eminent adviser in the multi-family office space. The firm’s impressive ecosystem of services and relationships, with a 7th generation family still at its core, places it in an unparalleled position to protect and manage the interests of the world’s leading families and wealth creators. I’m looking forward to getting to know and work alongside my new colleagues in the coming months”.

His appointment is effective as of 20 January and he will be based in Stonehage Fleming’s London office.