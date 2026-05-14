State Street Investment Management and Ninety One are teaming up to launch a suite of active ETFs for investors across Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region.

The inaugural co-branded UCITS ETFs will focus on global equities and emerging markets. The launches follow research from State Street showing 11.6% growth in AUM within EMEA-domiciled active ETF products to date in 2026 and with strong growth in global equity and EM equity funds.

Ninety One will provide its high-conviction active investment capabilities across global equities, specialist fixed income and emerging markets, while State Street IM will harness its global distribution capabilities, ETF platform and product structuring expertise to bring the strategies to market at scale.

Yie-Hsin Hung, CEO of State Street IM, said: “This exciting evolution in State Street’s longstanding partnership with Ninety One has led to the creation of several deeply compelling investment opportunities across emerging and developed markets through a new suite of actively-managed ETF products.

“Through this partnership, both firms will work in tandem to ensure that investors can benefit from the deeply compelling investment opportunities at play across both emerging and developed markets around the world.”

Hendrik du Toit, founder and CEO at Ninety One, added: “In an uncertain world, the ability to invest globally with high conviction matters more than ever.

“This partnership brings together Ninety One’s active investment capabilities with State Street IM’s global reach and ETF expertise, creating a powerful platform to deliver solutions for clients worldwide. We have long believed that uncertainty creates opportunity for active investors, and this partnership will provide access to an exciting high-quality active offering.”