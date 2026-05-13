This year's II Connect 2026 event on Tuesday May 19, 2026 at Browns, Covent Garden, London – which is now at capacity with waiting list only – is themed around the importance of specialist investment knowledge, advice and technical support within ever-evolving the UK and cross-border life and pensions industry amid uncertain geo-political backdrops.

And with repatriation to the UK among many issues arising since the war with US and Iran began, ensuring that advisers fully understand the latest regulatory and industry changes with taxation, trusts, IHT and investments is perhaps more vital than ever.

FIFTH ANNUAL II CONNECT 2026 AGENDA

11:30am - 12PM - Event registration and refreshments

12:00PM - 12:05PM - Introduction

Gary Robinson, Managing Director of G&M Media Ltd and Money Map Media - the owners and publishers of Investment International and its sister title International Adviser opens the Fifth Annual II Connect 2025 event.

12:05PM - 12:20PM - Finance Isle of Man

In this session the CEO of our lead jurisdictional sponsor Finance Isle of Man, Michael Crowe, will address the delegates with an update from The Isle of Man.

12:20PM - 12.40PM - Marlborough

In this session Marlborough, which has just celebrated 40 years of investment specialism and excellence, will outline their philosophy for clear-minded investment values amid geopolitical turmoil

12:40PM - 1:20PM - Canada Life - presentation by John Chew, Technical Specialist: Pension, Tax, Trust and Estate Planning, Canada Life

II Connect favourite John Chew, returns with a special presentation outlining the latest developments across the UK and international cross-border retirement and trust and estate world and how understanding the detail within latest changes via key technical updates can make all the difference to advisers.

John will use a case study example in his presentation.

1:20PM - 2:05PM - Lunch and refreshments

2:05PM - 2:20PM - Finance Isle of Man

In this fireside chat with II Publisher Gary Robinson, Finance Isle of Man’s Simon Pickering highlights how the Isle of Man become such an important jurisdiction for offshore investment bonds and discusses the role that bonds play in inheritance tax planning?

2:20PM - 2:50PM - Pensions and Retirement Panel Session - including introductory Q&A with IFGL Pensions MD Rachael Meadows

In this session we discuss the challenges facing the pensions and retirement industry, the wider impact of retirement planning in the UK and abroad following the change of government in the UK and how advisers and the industry in general can help clients navigate the choppy waters.

Featuring guest speakers including Rachel Meadows, MD IFGL Pensions, David White, MD and Owner QB Partners and a member of the specialist retirement team at Alltrust & The UAP Group.

This session will be chaired by II Associate Editor Beth Brealey

2:50pm - 3:10PM - Canaccord Wealth

Darragh O’Sullivan, Business Development Director at Canaccord Wealth introduces Scott Goodrum, Investment Director, Canaccord Wealth who will present a session entitled “Navigating Volatility, Inflation, and Interest Rate Uncertainty”.

Scott is one of the company's rising stars and has been with Canaccord Wealth for just over a year but has 10 years experience in total having spent the previous nine years at Brooks Macdonald (prior to Canaccord's acquisition) in key investment roles.

3:10PM - 3:40PM - Adviser Panel including keynote Q&A with Blacktower Financial Management founder and Group Chairman John Westwood

To mark the company's 40th anniversary Blacktower Financial Management founder and Group Chairman John Westwood will take part in a special Q&A session with II Publisher Gary Robinson. This is ahead of a general panel debate on the long term future of products and investments, international cross border advice world amid regulatory change, consolidation and an uncertain geo-political backdrop.

3:40PM - Event close followed by complimentary drinks and networking