Standard Bank has appointed Laura Parkes as a Fiduciary Specialist within its International Fiduciary Services team in Jersey, to lead a team of Trust Relationship Managers based in Jersey and Mauritius.

Parkes is a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) and the Institute of Directors (IOD). She also holds a certificate in Management and Leadership with the Chartered Institute of Members (CMI) and a certificate in Behavioural Science.

Her experience includes more than 20 years in the private client trust industry, including 12 years with Standard Bank Offshore. Facets of her experience includes dealing with multi-jurisdictional fiduciary, corporate and philanthropic focused structures holding various assets, including externally and client-managed private companies, investment portfolios, residential and commercial property, development projects, luxury assets and aviation. She recently spent time working at another entity.

Parkes said: "I am delighted to be back and working with this incredible team. It feels like coming home and I am excited about what the future holds for us as business."

Michael Giraud, Head of International Fiduciary Services in Jersey, said: "Laura’s time away has allowed her to gather some wonderful new experience but I am delighted that she has returned home. The team and the client families love, appreciate and respect her and, very importantly, her experience, in the Jersey market, of working with African families with fiduciary structures is second to none."

Laura is listed in the Global Elite Directory (2023 and 2024) and was nominated by her peers for the Eprivateclient Future Leader Award (2023). She sits on the board of Autism Jersey as a voluntary Trustee and has helped to raise more than £50 000 for this local charity by taking part in numerous trekking challenges, including to Mount Toubkal in Morrocco and The Lost City in Colombia.