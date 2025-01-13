St. James’s Place (SJP) said today (13 January) it is set to adopt the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) Sustainability Focus label on its Sustainable & Responsible Equity (SRE) fund and will change the external fund manager.

The changes - which will come into effect from 24 February 2025 – will improve diversification, introduce a more balanced blend of investment styles, while maintaining the focus on sustainability, which is required to meet the FCA’s new higher threshold for sustainable investments.

Schroders will be added as the sole manager of the fund. The fund will invest in Schroders global sustainable growth and global value equity investment strategies. By blending the two investment styles, the range of companies the fund can invest in will increase.

Ongoing charges will reduce by 0.01% as a result of these changes.

Justin Onuekwusi, chief investment officer at St. James’s Place, said: “The bar to be a labelled fund is very high and will help clients to better understand how their money is being invested in companies that aim to deliver a positive outcome for people and the planet.

“Schroders is a well-regarded expert of sustainable investing, with a diversified approach. They have depth of experience across different equity investment strategies, which can provide a more balanced blend of investment styles for the fund.

“We’d like to thank the team at Impax for their expertise, partnership and their key role in the success of the fund to date. We continue to see Impax as a leader in investing in the transition to a more sustainable economy and a key partner for us in the future.”