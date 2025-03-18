Evidence-based investing pioneer Sparrows Capital has hired Paul Fox and Michelle Liseli as business development managers.

Fox has joined the company from Scottish Widows, where he was holistic business development manager. He has over 18 years’ experience in the financial services sector and previously worked for Canada Life and Paymentshield.

His focus at Sparrows Capital will be to develop adviser relationships and deliver its capped fee Sparrows SCore MPS investment solution.

Liseli joins from Puma Investments, where she was responsible for driving growth within its VCTs, EIS, AIM-listed, and unquoted BR-qualifying investments offering. She will focus on delivering investment solutions to financial advice firms.

Arnie Millington, head of business development at Sparrows Capital, said: “The hiring of Paul and Michelle has been due to the increased demand from advisers for our solutions. We are receiving more and more interest from advisers, and we have a strong pipeline of business.

“We have bolstered the business development team to make sure we cater to all adviser needs. There will be more arrivals over the coming months to grow the team.”

The hires come several weeks after the fifth anniversary of its Sparrows SCore MPS and the first anniversary of its retirement income solution, Sparrows SCore-D, in partnership with Just Group.

Furthermore, Sparrows SCore MPS was recently risk-profiled by Dynamic Planner, adding to its existing risk rating from Defaqto, helping financial advisers assess investment suitability in line with client risk profiles.