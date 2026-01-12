Skybound Wealth announces major upgrades to advice infrastructure at SOAR

Skybound Wealth has announced major upgrades to its live advice infrastructure at its SOAR conferences in London and Dubai, including upgrades to its advice delivery, data intelligence, and client experience.

While Skybound enhances its systems on a monthly basis, SOAR is where the firm announces its most material developments.

The firm has made major upgrades across three core systems designed to work as one. These include:

Advice Suite – a rebuilt live client review experience, enhanced calculators including MoneyMap, improved multi-licence advice delivery, and a redesigned interface optimised for real-time client conversations.

CRM and data intelligence – strengthened integrations, reduced duplication, and a more scalable foundation for multi-region oversight and regulatory evidence.

Skybound Wealth App (Version 3) – new client-led fact-finding, guided onboarding journeys, in-app service pathways, and smarter engagement driven by real client behaviour.

Skybound said it does not position itself as a fintech firm. Technology is treated as operating infrastructure – enabling better advice rather than competing for attention. Clients benefit from faster responses, clearer explanations, and fewer delays, while advisers experience less administration, fewer workarounds, and stronger client conversations.

Husain Rangwalla (pictured), chief technology officer at Skybound Wealth, said: “We upgrade our technology every month. SOAR is where the most meaningful upgrades come together. Advice should move at the speed of the conversation. The platform has to keep up.

“Clients don’t ask for technology, they ask for things to be done properly," he added.

The firm said it continues to invest in proprietary systems designed to support judgement, protect standards, and scale confidently across jurisdictions.

“What matters is whether platforms work when it counts,” Rangwalla said. “That’s the standard we build to.”