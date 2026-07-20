Skybound Wealth has hired Christophe Berra as a private wealth adviser in its Athletes & Creators division.

The appointment rounds out the scaling up of the division since its launch last year, with Athletes & Creators becoming one of Skybound Wealth's fastest-growing propositions.

Berra, a former Scotland international and 20-year professional footballer as well as a qualified financial planner, works with professional footballers, athletes, coaches, agents, creators, and the teams around them. He supports them in structuring and protecting their income during peak earning years, managing cash flow across volatile and multi-currency earnings, and planning for tax and residency as they move between clubs, leagues, and countries.

Berra also helps clients put the right protection and long-term investment strategies in place, structure pensions, plan property purchases, and build a clear transition plan for life after performance, so that a short earning window becomes durable security for them and their families.

Mike Coady, CEO of Skybound Wealth Management, said: “The growth of Athletes & Creators has been remarkable, and it reflects a simple truth: this community wants advice from people who genuinely understand their world.

“Christophe has lived the career our clients are living. He knows the pressures, the pace, and the transitions, and he now pairs that with real financial expertise. As demand for the division continues to grow, bringing in advisers of his calibre is exactly how we intend to meet it.”

Berra added: “I know both sides of this profession. I know what it feels like to be in the middle of a career that moves fast and can change overnight, and I know how much it matters to have someone in your corner who has been there.

“My job is to give athletes and creators clarity and confidence about their finances so they can focus fully on their careers, and to help them build something that lasts long after the final whistle.”