Skybound updates property proposition to support expats

Skybound Property & Finance has enhanced its proposition in a bid to help expatriates identify relevant UK tax, ownership, residence and currency considerations alongside property finance.
Skybound Property & Finance said in a statement that it has strengthened its proposition for expatriates and internationally mobile clients by connecting relevant UK property-tax planning with key stages of the property-finance journey.
The approach identifies material UK tax considerations early and coordinates appropriate expertise alongside borrowing, ownership, rental income, residence and currency, bringing together different key expertise within the Skybound's team and professional connections, the company said.
Kieron Franklin, group head of property and finance at Skybound Wealth, said: “Most expatriate property conversations begin with the mortgage. They should not end there.
“A client may be leaving the UK, renting out a former home, earning in another currency, returning several years later or deciding whether to sell, retain or refinance. Finance, ownership, tax, residence and currency can interact, and they can change the answer.
“By identifying relevant tax questions earlier and coordinating the right expertise, clients can make more informed decisions before their practical options narrow.”
The connected approach may be valuable when a client is:
“The best time to identify these questions is before an offer is made, before a former home is let, before ownership is transferred and before a refinance or sale is already in motion," Franklin added.
“Expat property finance, with specialist UK property tax planning connected where relevant, gives clients a more joined-up way to approach those decisions.”
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