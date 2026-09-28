Skybound hires Team GB Olympian Delicious Orie

Skybound Wealth UK has appointed Team GB Olympian Delicious Orie as a private wealth adviser in its Athletes & Creators division.

Orie won super-heavyweight gold for England at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and for Great Britain at the 2023 European Games and represented Team GB at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

He joins from Attivo, where he began his financial planning career after retiring from boxing last year. He holds the Level 4 Diploma in Regulated Financial Planning and a first-class honours degree in Economics and Management from Aston University.

At Skybound Wealth UK, Orie will work with athletes, creators and their families to assess their current earnings in conjunction with their longer-term needs, which will entail planning around uneven income, reviewing protection needs and bringing investment and retirement decisions into a coordinated financial plan.

Mike Coady, CEO of Skybound Wealth Management Group said: “Delicious understands the pressures of elite sport and has put the work into becoming a qualified financial planner. He can relate to the decisions our clients face and bring the professional knowledge needed to help them assess their options.

“His arrival strengthens our UK team and our ability to support athletes and creators through their earning years and into the next stage of their lives.”

Orie added: “Competing at the highest level taught me how quickly priorities can change. Financial planning gives me a way to help people prepare for those changes. My role is to understand what a client wants from their future, then bring their income, investments and commitments into a plan they can act on.

“At Skybound Wealth UK, I can combine my professional knowledge with an understanding of the sporting careers many of our clients have lived.”