We round up the latest job changes in the industry each week

Skybound

Skybound Wealth has hired Alexandra Merz as a private wealth adviser in its London office to work with the group’s UK and US advisory businesses.

Merz joins from Vie International where she spent nine years focusing on investments, retirement planning and wealth preservation for expatriates and families with financial ties to the US and UK.

Prior to that, Merz held managing director roles at Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan, leading European and regional energy sales, following six years as a director at Deutsche Bank.

At Skybound, Merz will focus on private wealth advice for expatriates and internationally connected families, supported by colleagues with relevant cross-border experience.

Mike Coady, CEO of Skybound Wealth Management Group, said: “Alexandra’s banking background will understandably attract attention. What matters to me is the combination of that financial markets experience and the years she has spent helping private clients make decisions about their retirement, investments and family’s future.”

Merz added: “My career has taken me from advising institutional clients in global markets to helping individuals and families plan for their futures. That experience has shaped the way I think about risk, long-term decisions and the importance of understanding a client’s circumstances.

“I was drawn to Skybound by the opportunity to combine that experience with a wider international team. When a client’s financial life spans countries, having the right people working together makes a real difference. I am looking forward to being part of that.”

Oakglen Wealth

Oakglen Wealth has appointed Louis Theodorou to the newly created role of AI lead as it continues to invest in technology and innovation.

Theodorou, whose background spans engineering, computer science, machine learning, software development and enterprise AI, recently worked in enterprise AI and digital transformation at SITA.

In his new role Theodorou will work across Oakglen to identify high-impact applications for AI, develop practical solutions and support leadership teams in embedding the technology into the way the business operates. His focus will be on ensuring AI is applied thoughtfully and commercially, with the potential to enhance efficiency, support employees and create greater value for clients.

Jamie Crawford, group head of wealth management at Oakglen Wealth, said: “AI is transforming the way businesses operate, and we want Oakglen to respond thoughtfully to that change. Louis brings a rare combination of deep technical knowledge and a clear understanding of how AI can be applied in a commercial environment. His appointment marks an important step in our efforts to explore how we can harness AI in a practical and meaningful way.”

Theodorou added: “I am excited to join Oakglen at this stage of its journey and to work with teams across the business to identify where AI can deliver genuine value. My focus will be on turning the potential of AI into practical solutions that improve the way we work and ultimately support better outcomes for our clients.”

IQ-EQ

Global investor services group IQ-EQ has promoted Anil Ponnampalam to managing director, fund platform and solutions, APAC and Middle East, following the recent rebrand of Gordian Capital to IQ-EQ.

Ponnampalam assumes the role from Mark Voumard, who has stepped down as part of a planned leadership transition. Voumard will continue to support the business as senior adviser, fund platform and solutions, APAC and Middle East.

Ponnampalam previously served as director, head of business and investments, private markets, fund platform and solutions, APAC and Middle East, and was closely involved in building the firm’s private markets offering from inception.

Prior to joining Gordian Capital, he managed assets for a wide range of institutional clients at financial institutions and investment firms.

In his new role, Ponnampalam will take on overall responsibility for IQ-EQ’s fund platform and solutions business across APAC and the Middle East, covering both private and public markets. He will report to Sridhar Nagarajan, regional CEO for APAC, and work closely with Richard Surrency, group chief commercial officer.

Ponnampalam will also join IQ-EQ’s APAC regional management team and will serve on the boards of the fund management entities in APAC and the Middle East.

John Legrand, deputy group CEO at IQ-EQ, said: “Anil’s appointment reflects both the strength of our fund platform and solutions business and the depth of talent we have within the team. His specialist market knowledge, long-standing client relationships and collaborative leadership style make him exceptionally well placed to lead the next phase of growth for this important business across APAC and the Middle East.”

Ponnampalam added: “I am grateful for the opportunity to take on the role at such an exciting inflection point in our journey and delighted to be part of the team tasked to drive and contribute to IQ-EQ’s next phase of growth.”

M&G

M&G Investments has appointed Gad Amar to the newly created role of head of Europe, Middle East and Africa client group to support the firm’s growth ambitions in Europe.

Amar will join in November to lead M&G’s distribution activities across Continental Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with country heads reporting to him.

Based in Paris and reporting to Neil Godfrey, global head of client group, Amar is tasked with improving collaboration between the distribution and investment teams.

Amar was most recently as head of Western Europe at Natixis Investment Managers, having previously held senior international leadership roles at Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management, BlackRock and J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Godfrey said: “Gad brings extensive market experience and operational leadership. His appointment will further strengthen our client group leadership, improve coordination across key European markets and create broader opportunities to support clients within and beyond Europe. He will play an important role in supporting our next phase of growth.”

Amar added: “I have long admired M&G’s investment heritage, its growing international presence and the ambition it has for the future. I am delighted to be joining the business and look forward to working with colleagues across EMEA to build on the strong relationships M&G has established with clients across the region.”